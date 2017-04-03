Victim identified in fatal Red Bluff stabbing
Red Bluff >> A homeless man, Harvey Guy McGlothin, 39, was identified as the victim in Sunday's fatal stabbing at a transient camp west of the 200 block of White Road near Sand Slough area also known as Spider Island. Harold Lambert, a transient man, came to a woman's door Sunday and asked her to call 911 to report the stabbing.
