Veterans Service Office has moved to former courthouse annex
The Veterans Service Office in Red Bluff moved to 444 Oak St. #C in the Old Courthouse Annex and will be open for business on Tuesday, May 2. Tehama County Facilities Director Russ Skelton and his amazing crew helped us move and we are so grateful for their help. Brant Mesker in Administration continues to help us with IT issues and we're grateful for his help too.
