United Bikers group supports Camp Hope, Tehama and Alternatives to Violence
United Bikers of Northern California has joined with Alternatives to Violence in Red Bluff, donating $1,000 to support Camp Hope, Tehama. Bikers Against Child Abuse President Sean Gardner invited Alternatives to Violence to speak about Camp Hope, an evidence based camp for children who have witnessed or experienced domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse.
