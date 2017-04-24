Unemployment rate remains unchanged in March
Red Bluff >> Tehama County's unemployment rate remained at 7.1 in March, down 1.1 percent since March 2016, according to data released Friday by the state Employment Development Department. In March there were 25,210 people in the work force in the county.
