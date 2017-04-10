Tehama man suffers major injuries after train collides into his parked vehicle on tracks
Red Bluff >> A 29-year-old man suffered major injuries Tuesday after he was ejected from his vehicle when a train stuck the SUV at the crossing near State Route 99E south of Toomes Creek. Jacob M. Beaver of Tehama was reportedly parked on a private driveway just west of SR 99E on the railroad tracks, according to the news release issued Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol.
