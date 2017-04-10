Tehama man suffers major injuries after train collides into his parked vehicle on tracks

Red Bluff >> A 29-year-old man suffered major injuries Tuesday after he was ejected from his vehicle when a train stuck the SUV at the crossing near State Route 99E south of Toomes Creek. Jacob M. Beaver of Tehama was reportedly parked on a private driveway just west of SR 99E on the railroad tracks, according to the news release issued Wednesday by the California Highway Patrol.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.