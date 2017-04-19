Tehama County town hall meetings set ...

Tehama County town hall meetings set to discuss underage drinking

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 1 Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Drug-Free Community Coalition, in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will hold two town hall meetings on underage drinking and prescription drug use in Red Bluff and Corning. The meetings are planned for 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Red Bluff Union High School, 1260 Union St., in the cafeteria; and 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at Corning Union High School, 643 Blackburn Ave., in the cafeteria.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar 31 2013 july 2
News SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show Mar 28 Cottonwood resident 1
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar 16 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
News Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10) Feb '17 randy 3
News 2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10) Feb '17 tewpeigh 59
News Sherri Papini found alive Feb '17 Scorp 11
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Final Four
  3. Climate Change
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Syria
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,636 • Total comments across all topics: 280,046,284

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC