Tehama County town hall meetings set to discuss underage drinking
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Drug-Free Community Coalition, in collaboration with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, will hold two town hall meetings on underage drinking and prescription drug use in Red Bluff and Corning. The meetings are planned for 6-7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4, at Red Bluff Union High School, 1260 Union St., in the cafeteria; and 6-7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, at Corning Union High School, 643 Blackburn Ave., in the cafeteria.
