Tehama County Public Works Department to upgrade bridges throughout the county
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Public Works Department is working with the city on a bridge deck rehabilitation project on Jackson Street, near Jackson Heights Elementary School. The Bridge Preventative Maintenance Program will clean, seal and resurface the bridge decks at the Reeds Creek and Brickyard Creek crossings on Jackson Street, said Gary Antone, Tehama County Public Works director.
