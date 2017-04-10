Tehama County Farm Bureau celebrates 100 years
Tehama County Farm Bureau Past Presidents are honored Saturday at the organization's centennial celebration held at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Farm Bureau celebrated the start of its 100th year with a centennial celebration held at the Tehama District Fairground.
