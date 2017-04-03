Tehama County Democrats to hold annual dinner

The Tehama County Democratic Central Committee will hold its seventh annual dinner with the theme “2018: Justice, Not Just Us.” Keynote speaker will be Delaine Eastin, gubernatorial candidate in 2018 and the only woman ever to be elected as California Superintendent of Public Instruction. Featured speaker will be Becca Doten, assistant deputy controller in the Los Angeles office of State Controller Betty Yee and a member of the Democratic National Committee.

