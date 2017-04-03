Tehama County Board of Supervisors approve outside recruitment to...
Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the resignation of County Counsel Arthur Wylene as well as forming an ad-hoc to look to outside recruitment for his replacement and that of Public Works Director Gary Antone. Wylene has been with the county for 14 years, joining the county counsel office as a deputy in May 2003 before promoting to assistant county counsel in November 2006.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC