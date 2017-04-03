Tehama County Board of Supervisors approve outside recruitment to...

Red Bluff >> The Tehama County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the resignation of County Counsel Arthur Wylene as well as forming an ad-hoc to look to outside recruitment for his replacement and that of Public Works Director Gary Antone. Wylene has been with the county for 14 years, joining the county counsel office as a deputy in May 2003 before promoting to assistant county counsel in November 2006.

