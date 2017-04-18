Sunny weather brings out car enthusiasts for Red Bluff Round-Up Kickoff Car Show

Jeremiah and Oceana Midget of Red Bluff check out the cars with Audilyne Dunlap on Saturday at the annual Red Bluff Round-Up Kickoff Car Show held on Pine Street. Red Bluff >> Sunny weather brought out car enthusiasts and a number of car owners on Saturday for the annual Red Bluff Round-Up Kickoff Car Show held on Pine Street between Main and Washington streets.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.