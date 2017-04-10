Stan Kolbert: Proposed fuel tax increase

Stan Kolbert: Proposed fuel tax increase

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Did you know that California law makers have taken the millions and millions of tax dollars we pay at the fuel pumps, money that is only supposed to go toward building and maintaining our roads, and reallocated toward other projects? Did you know that the main project that these funds have been diverted to is that high-speed train to no-where? If that thing even gets built, will it ever serve Red Bluff? Now, to add insult to injury, our California law makers are proposing a $52-Billion bailout of additional tax that we will pay at the pumps, money that they say they will use to fix our roads. I don't believe that they will use that money correctly either, do you? For me, an independent trucker, fuel is already close to $3.00 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Red Bluff Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10) Sun Don 12
News Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ... Sun J Thomas 1
Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov Sun Concerned taxpayer 2
joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15) Mar 31 2013 july 2
News SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show Mar 28 Cottonwood resident 1
Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09) Mar 16 Fed up 30
Amanda Dawn sturgeon Mar 13 John carter 1
See all Red Bluff Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Red Bluff Forum Now

Red Bluff Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Red Bluff Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
 

Red Bluff, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,942 • Total comments across all topics: 280,215,979

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC