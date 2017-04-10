Stan Kolbert: Proposed fuel tax increase

Did you know that California law makers have taken the millions and millions of tax dollars we pay at the fuel pumps, money that is only supposed to go toward building and maintaining our roads, and reallocated toward other projects? Did you know that the main project that these funds have been diverted to is that high-speed train to no-where? If that thing even gets built, will it ever serve Red Bluff? Now, to add insult to injury, our California law makers are proposing a $52-Billion bailout of additional tax that we will pay at the pumps, money that they say they will use to fix our roads. I don't believe that they will use that money correctly either, do you? For me, an independent trucker, fuel is already close to $3.00 per gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.