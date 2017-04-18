Seminar set for Cal OSHA compliance

The Tehama County Employer Advisory Council and EDD will present OSHA Compliance and How to Avoid the Fine, 8:30 a.m. to noon Thursday, May 11 at the Red Bluff Community Center, Westside Room, 1500 S. Jackson St. Topics will include what to expect from an inspection, Cal OSHA citations and penalties, top 10 citations, Injury and Illness Prevention Program activity and heat illness prevention. Pre-registration cost is $40.

