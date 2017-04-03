Save lives at the Red Bluff Round-Up blood drive

The North State community can save lives and receive a commemorative T-shirt, plus a ticket to the 96th annual Red Bluff Round Up during the 2017 Red Bluff Round-Up Blood Drive at the Tehama District Fairground Auditorium. Blood donations helped save the life of Don Krois, who serves on the Red Bluff Round-Up board.

