Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red Bluff Arbya s vandalism

Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff Arby's was back up and running with windows and doors repaired the same day it was vandalized, and a Sacramento man arrested in connection with the early morning incident. Nathan Fransua Lafromboise, 23, of Sacramento was booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of vandalism in excess of $400, vandalism under $400 and burglary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.