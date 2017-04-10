Round-Up Parade deadline extended

Do you want 8,000 to 10,000 people to hear and see your business or organization? Enter the 63rd Round-Up Parade, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The theme for this year's Parade is “This Ain't My First Rodeo.” Congratulations to this year's grand marshals the Clay and Lilly Parker. Sign up for the Round-Up Parade online www.redbluffchamber.com or at the Chamber office 527-6220.

