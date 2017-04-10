Round-Up Parade deadline extended
Do you want 8,000 to 10,000 people to hear and see your business or organization? Enter the 63rd Round-Up Parade, which will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 22. The theme for this year's Parade is “This Ain't My First Rodeo.” Congratulations to this year's grand marshals the Clay and Lilly Parker. Sign up for the Round-Up Parade online www.redbluffchamber.com or at the Chamber office 527-6220.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|1 hr
|Denise
|23
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Sun
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Sun
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Sun
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC