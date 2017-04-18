Rotary Tough Enough to Wear Pink Barb...

Rotary Tough Enough to Wear Pink Barbecue raises funds to combat cancer

Auctioneer Bill Cornelius auctions off a pink guitar held by Bev Ross on Tuesday at the Tough Enough to Wear Pink barbecue held at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> Expectations of bad weather moved the annual Red Bluff Rotary Tough Enough to Wear Pink barbecue fundraiser from the Growney Ranch to the Tehama District Fairground Tuesday, when community members gathered to raise money to combat cancer locally.

