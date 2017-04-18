Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo begins Friday night
Red Bluff >> The 96th annual Red Bluff Round-Up Rodeo gets rolling Friday night at the Tehama District Fairground and runs through Sunday. The annual rodeo and activities attract thousands of visitors to Red Bluff.
