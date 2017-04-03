Red Bluff Kiwanis hosts annual Easter egg hunt
Children run under the yellow tape at the sound of a police siren to enter the first grade area on Saturday at the annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt held at Jackson Heights Elementary School. Red Bluff >> Children and parents lined up just outside the yellow tape marking the perimeter well in advance Saturday for the annual Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt hosted at Jackson Heights Elementary School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC