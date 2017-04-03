Red Bluff Kiwanis hosts annual Easter egg hunt

Children run under the yellow tape at the sound of a police siren to enter the first grade area on Saturday at the annual Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt held at Jackson Heights Elementary School. Red Bluff >> Children and parents lined up just outside the yellow tape marking the perimeter well in advance Saturday for the annual Red Bluff Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt hosted at Jackson Heights Elementary School.

