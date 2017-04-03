Red Bluff Higha s Silvera named Kiwanis student of the quarter
Sophomore Olivia Silvera, right, was recently named the Red Bluff Kiwanis student of the quarter from Red Bluff High School. Also pictured are nominees Nathan Penner and Gracie Jones.
