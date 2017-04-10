Red Bluff High School students recognized for scientific internship
First year Lassen Astrobiology Interns present their findings at Thursday's recognition and program graduation at the Red Bluff High School's Library Media Center. Red Bluff >> The Astrobiology Student Intern Program in partnership with Red Bluff High School, Lassen Volcanic National Park and NASA Ames Research Center held its annual student intern recognition night Thursday at the Red Bluff High School Library Media Center.
