Red Bluff High School students pledge to be safe and sober at prom Saturday
Students pledging to be safe and sober at prom through a campaign program put on by the Tehama County Drug-Free Communities Coalition. Red Bluff >> The Red Bluff High School Prom is this Saturday and students are pledging to stay safe and sober on prom night.
