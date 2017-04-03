Red Bluff Garden Club: Arbor Day tree planting at Sale House
To celebrate Day Red Bluff Garden Club members Danny and Lin Mathews and Shirley Fimbres, along with PATH Sale House Supervisor Debbi Bowen, planted two cherry trees at the Sale House. Garden Club purchases trees locally; most recently at Goodins Rock Garden Nursery in Proberta.
