Red Bluff Fire to hold 15th annual Red Bluff Round-Up Boot Drive Friday

Firefighters Justin Kingsley, left, with his son Kylan and Uriah Harris, right, with his son Shemar, invite the community to attend the 15th annual Red Bluff Volunteer Fire Department Round-Up Boot Drive, which will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Antelope Boulevard and Main Street.

