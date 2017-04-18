Red Bluff Fire hosts annual Red Bluff Round-Up Boot Drive Friday
Firefighter Justin Kingsley and Division Chief Matthew Shobash walk Main Street collecting donations Friday for the annual Red Bluff Volunteer Fire Department Round-Up Boot Drive. The money raised will go to scholarships and other community organizations decided upon by the members of Red Bluff Fire.
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|2 hr
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
