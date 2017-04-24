Red Bluff Chamber: Thank you, Red Bluff

Red Bluff Chamber: Thank you, Red Bluff

For all of you who volunteered, promoted, participated, hosted, worked, watched, competed, donated and cheered during the 11 Days of Round-Up, thank you for making this a very special year. Good Morning, Red Bluff the monthly networking gathering is set for 7:50-9 a.m. Thursday, April 27 at Applebee's, 220 Antelope Blvd. Come out for this excellent event and sample some great food.

