Red Bluff Airport to replace museum, flight school after negotiations

Red Bluff >> Changes are continuing at the Red Bluff Airport, including relocation of the museum, the return of the flight school and flight simulator and addition of a car rental office. City staff was authorized April 4 to enter into contract negotiations with Cardan Aircraft Services, which would include the space for the museum, flight school, flight simulator and car rental office and facilitate tenant improvements to the upstairs portion of the terminal building with private offices, storage space and a restroom.

