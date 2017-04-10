Red Bluff Airport to replace museum, flight school after negotiations
Red Bluff >> Changes are continuing at the Red Bluff Airport, including relocation of the museum, the return of the flight school and flight simulator and addition of a car rental office. City staff was authorized April 4 to enter into contract negotiations with Cardan Aircraft Services, which would include the space for the museum, flight school, flight simulator and car rental office and facilitate tenant improvements to the upstairs portion of the terminal building with private offices, storage space and a restroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Denise
|23
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC