Rainbow Girls fill bags for foster children

Following a special meeting on April 23 members of Red Bluff Assembly #42 Rainbow for Girls, with the assistance and partnership of Vesper Lodge 84, Free and Accepted Masons, joined together to fill 52 duffle bags with stuffed teddy bears, blankets, hygiene items including toothpaste and toothbrush, coloring books and crayons. The Red Bluff Rainbow Girls chose this as one of its projects after finding out foster children are normally only provided with a black plastic bag filled with necessities when entering the foster child program.

