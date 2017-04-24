Rain clears for Round-Up Parade Saturday
Red Bluff City Councilman Clay Parker and his wife Lilly serve as parade grand marshal from the Wells Fargo stagecoach on Saturday at the Red Bluff Round-Up Parade in downtown Red Bluff. Red Bluff >> The rains of early Saturday morning gave way to sun in time for the 63rd annual Red Bluff Round-Up Parade to make its way through downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|11 hr
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC