Rain clears for Round-Up Parade Saturday

Red Bluff City Councilman Clay Parker and his wife Lilly serve as parade grand marshal from the Wells Fargo stagecoach on Saturday at the Red Bluff Round-Up Parade in downtown Red Bluff. Red Bluff >> The rains of early Saturday morning gave way to sun in time for the 63rd annual Red Bluff Round-Up Parade to make its way through downtown.

