Police logs: April 8, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Michael John Woodson: 52, was arrested Thursday in the 800 block of South Main Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on two counts of arranging to meet a minor with intent to engage in lewd and lascivious acts, attempt to furnish minor with marijuana, attempt to use minor to violate controlled substance act, contact minor with intent of sexual offense and possession of controlled substance paraphernalia.

