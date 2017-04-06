Police Logs: April 6, 2017

Police Logs: April 6, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Donald Edward Palmquist: 60, of Cottonwood was arrested Tuesday in the 18400 block of Farquhar Road in Cottonwood and booked into Tehama County Jail on two counts of willful cruelty: possible injury or death to child.

