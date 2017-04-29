Police logs: April 29, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Jason Anthony Navarro: 18, of Redding was arrested Thursday in the area of Rawson Road and Flores Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of buying stolen property.

