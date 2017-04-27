Police Logs: April 27, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Leroy Chester Melendrez: 47, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 400 block of Antelope Boulevard and booked into jail on the charges of battery on peace officer or emergency personnel with injury, resisting executive officer and disorderly conduct: alcohol.

