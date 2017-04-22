Police Logs: April 22, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Ryan Anthony Hill: 23, of Cottonwood was arrested Thursday and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charges of continued sexual abuse of a child, possession of obscene matter depicting minor, sex or sodomy of a child under 10, sexual penetration of a child under 10 years.
