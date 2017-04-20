Police Logs: April 20, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Albert Villa: 54, of Red Bluff was arrested Tuesday in the 1600 block of Hill Street and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of assault with intent to commit rape, sodomy, rape: victim unconscious of the act and sodomy with victim unable to give legal consent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.