Police logs: April 18, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Robert Michael Burden: 29, of Red Bluff was arrested Thursday at St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and booked into Tehama County jail on the charges of two counts of obstructing a peace officer and violating parole terms.

