Police logs: April 15, 2017

The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. David Jose Barajas: 18, of Proberta was arrested Thursday in the area of Englehorn Road and booked into Tehama County Jail on the felony charge of possession of brass knuckles.

