Police Logs: April 13, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Edward Carlisle Fields: 55, was arrested in the 100 block of Santa Rosa Avenue and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charges of felon in possession of body armor, person prohibited from possessing ammunition in possession, unlawful to drive unless licensed, possession of controlled substance, driving on suspended license, failure to pay fine for traffic conviction and possession of controlled substance.
