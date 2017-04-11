Police logs: April 11, 2017
The following information is compiled from Red Bluff Police Department, Red Bluff Fire, Tehama County Sheriff's Department, Corning Police Department, Corning Fire, Cal Fire and California Highway Patrol logs. Christy Lee Mosier: 33, of Gerber was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail Friday on the charge of willful cruelty to a child causing possible injury or death.
