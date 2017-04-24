Plans to bring Tembo Preserve, elephants to Tehama County scrapped
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Supervisor Steve Chamblin, a member of the Tembo Preserve ad hoc committee, announced at Tuesday's regular meeting that plans to bring elephants to Tehama County are on hold. “Staff and the county supervisors are waiting for the project originators to come forward with any new plans with the Tembo,” Chamblin said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-...
|23 hr
|Denise
|1
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|Tue
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC