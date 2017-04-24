Plans to bring Tembo Preserve, elepha...

Plans to bring Tembo Preserve, elephants to Tehama County scrapped

14 hrs ago Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

Red Bluff >> Tehama County Supervisor Steve Chamblin, a member of the Tembo Preserve ad hoc committee, announced at Tuesday's regular meeting that plans to bring elephants to Tehama County are on hold. “Staff and the county supervisors are waiting for the project originators to come forward with any new plans with the Tembo,” Chamblin said.

