One injured Tuesday in Antelope Boulevard four-vehicle collision
Red Bluff Fire and Red Bluff Police respond to a four-vehicle collision about 2:45 p.m. Tuesday that blocked the westbound lanes of Antelope Boulevard at Chestnut Boulevard. Red Bluff >> One man was injured in a multiple vehicle collision Tuesday afternoon on Antelope Boulevard near the intersection with Chestnut Avenue.
