Older oak tree falls in Red Bluff yard
Thomas and Judy Alexander of Red Bluff stand in front of an approximately 150 year old oak tree that came down Friday morning at their Armitage Road residence. Red Bluff >> An older oak tree came down at residence Friday morning just about an hour after a Red Bluff woman was working in her yard in the 12500 block of Armitage Road near Paskenta and Luther roads.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
|Corrupt Shasta Family Court (Nov '09)
|Mar 16
|Fed up
|30
|Amanda Dawn sturgeon
|Mar 13
|John carter
|1
|Museum Talk: Lumber Flumes Part 2 (Mar '10)
|Feb '17
|randy
|3
|2 NorCal brothel operators arrested in raids (Sep '10)
|Feb '17
|tewpeigh
|59
|Sherri Papini found alive
|Feb '17
|Scorp
|11
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC