Mountain lion spotted Saturday near Willow Street area

Red Bluff >> A mountain lion was spotted about 2:30 p.m. Saturday traversing the creek bed along Reeds Creek in the area of Willow Street near the Warwick Underpass, according to a Red Bluff Police press release issued Saturday evening. Multiple calls were received starting at 2:35 p.m. reporting the animal was headed east through the creek toward Red Bluff River Park, however, officers responding to the area were unsuccessful in locating the mountain lion.

