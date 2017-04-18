Man sentenced to six years for multiple burglaries
Red Bluff >> A Redding man was sentenced to six years in state prison Monday for his involvement in a series of break-ins and thefts from Evergreen Elementary School, the latest being Monday, Oct. 24, 2016 causing $25,000 in damages. Donald Eugene Harrison, 41, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2016 and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of grand theft of labor, receiving known stolen property, vandalism causing more than $5,000 in damages and burglary.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|15 hr
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC