Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
Red Bluff >> A Red Bluff man was convicted at a trial by jury hearing Friday of continuous sexual abuse and sexual penetration of a child under the age of 10. A sentencing hearing for John Robert Otero, 32, is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 15 in Department 1 of the Tehama County Superior Court. Otero was arrested May 24, 2016 at the Red Bluff Police Department and booked into Tehama County Jail on felony charges of lewd and lascivious acts with a child younger than 14 years of age and sexual penetration with foreign object with a victim younger than 14. Bail at the time was set at $150,000.
