Hazardous materials team trains Wednesday at Red Bluff wastewater facility
Red Bluff >> The Shasta Cascade Hazardous Materials Response Team, or SCHMRT, visited Red Bluff's wastewater facility Wednesday for a training exercise. “Today, the Shasta Cascade Hazardous Materials Response Team conducted monthly training at the city of Red Bluff waste water treatment plant on Messer Drive,” said Redding Fire Chief Gerry Gray, who serves as the operations director for the team.
