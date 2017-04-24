Frozen yogurt, candy shop opens downtown

Owned by Murl and Dianne McDonald, the retail shop at 643 Main St. is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Dianne has been a Red Bluff resident since she was 3, graduated from Shasta College with a general education degree and was active in PTA and Little League while her children were in school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.