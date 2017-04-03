Food Network star chef Jeff Henderson...

Food Network star chef Jeff Henderson visits Shasta College Tehama Campus

Author and Food Network Star Chef Jeff Henderson talks with an attendee while signing a book on Thursday at the Shasta College Tehama Campus. Red Bluff >> Shasta College students and youth from Tehama and Shasta counties had the chance to listen to Food Network star chef and author Jeff Henderson share his life experience at a Tehama Campus talk.

