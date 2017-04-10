First Christian Church prepares for Easter celebration
First Christian, at 926 Madison Ave., is the second oldest church in Red Bluff. The building was ordered from a Sears catalogue, shipped around South America and finally shipped to Red Bluff.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|11 hr
|NUNYA
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 11
|Denise
|23
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
|SERRF after-school program holds Highlights Show
|Mar 28
|Cottonwood resident
|1
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC