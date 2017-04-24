Faith Works Charity golf tournament set for April 29
Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. Entry is $80 per person and includes 18 holes of golf, cart, range balls and lunch. Spectators are welcome to walk the course and stay for lunch for $20.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Red Bluff Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Demented evil Trump dump!
|11 hr
|Dominguez
|1
|Tehama County Board tackles feral cats (Nov '08)
|Apr 22
|Denise
|24
|Man convicted of sexual abuse of minors
|Apr 15
|NUNYA
|1
|Review: Bob's Red Bluff Transmission (Sep '10)
|Apr 9
|Don
|12
|Sacramento man arrested in connection with Red ...
|Apr 9
|J Thomas
|1
|Www.stopmedicarefraud.gov
|Apr 9
|Concerned taxpayer
|2
|joshua eric wilkes owner of windjammer lake car... (Jul '15)
|Mar 31
|2013 july
|2
Find what you want!
Search Red Bluff Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC